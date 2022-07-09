Second probable case of monkeypox in Oakland County has been reported, officials say

Michigan health officials confirmed the second probable case of monkeypox in Oakland County.

This new case gives Michigan a total of three cases of the virus. On Thursday, the first probable case in Detroit was identified by officials.

Last week the MDHHS announced the first probable case in the state, which has been confirmed by The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

According to a news release, the two probable cases have been sent to the CDC for testing confirmation. The CDC has an updated outbreak map of the United States that can be seen here.

Monkeypox is typically transmitted through close contact, either through large droplets or through direct contact with another person. According to experts at the University of Michigan, monkeypox is related to smallpox.

The incubation period (time from infection to symptoms) for monkeypox is usually 7−14 days but can range from 5−21 days.

Symptoms of Monkeypox

Fever



Headache



Muscle aches



Backache



Swollen lymph nodes



Chills



Exhaustion



Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the appearance of fever, the patient develops a rash, often beginning on the face then spreading to other parts of the body. The illness typically lasts for 2−4 weeks. In Africa, monkeypox has been shown to cause death in as many as 1 in 10 persons who contract the disease.

Treatment/vaccines

Currently, there is no proven, safe treatment for monkeypox virus infection. For purposes of controlling a monkeypox outbreak in the United States, smallpox vaccine, antivirals, and vaccinia immune globulin (VIG) can be used. Learn more about smallpox vaccine, antivirals, and VIG treatments.