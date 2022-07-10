Morning 4: New technology at Detroit Metro Airport aims to speed up the travel process -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Technology at DTW aims to speed up the travel process

You’ll notice it right after you go through security at the McNamara Terminal at Metro Airport. It’s a big-screen offering something called parallel reality to help passengers figure out where to go.

Read more here.

‘I’m sad that we don’t get to hug him again’: Wife of fallen Detroit police officer speaks out

Her husband was killed in the line of duty. Now the widow of Detroit police Officer Loren Courts is opening up about his life and legacy.

Read about it here.

Man strikes, kills wife, 80, with SUV near Michigan church

A man helping with a church food drive in Michigan’s Thumb region struck and killed his 80-year-old wife outside the church with an SUV as the couple was preparing to leave, police said.

Ad

Learn more here.

Prosecutors open investigation into whether Kwame Kilpatrick is paying $1.7 million he owes Detroit, IRS

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick’s name is back on a federal court docket after prosecutors opened an investigation into whether he’s been paying the nearly $2 million he owes to the city and the IRS.

Read more here.