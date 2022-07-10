Looking ahead to a very warm week in Metro Detroit -- what you need to know

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Just like yesterday, over half of our solar system will be visible in the predawn sky. The day starts off with chill and crisp conditions under clear skies. The afternoon will be bright, warmer and comfortable. Monday will become hotter. The chances of rain this week are minor as area lawns, gardens and crops thirst for rainwater.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny warm and delightful. Temp highs will be in the low 80s creeping towards 85°F. Conditions will be just right for spectators attending the Selfridge Air Show and families attending the Uncle Sam Jam in Woodhaven and Art in the Park in Plymouth.

Sunday evening will be warm under fair skies. Temperatures will be in the 70s and low 80s around dinner time.

Sunset is at 9:11 p.m.

The Sunday night will be mainly clear and cool to mild. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Heading into a warmer week

Monday will be mostly partly sunny and hotter compared to Sunday. There’s a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the Thumb.

Most of Southeast Michigan will be dry as high temperatures reach the upper 80s to 90°F. Remember to put on plenty of sunblock and to stay hydrated.

Tuesday morning has the possibility of a scattered rain shower early. Temp highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will possibly have spotty showers or two other partly sunny skies. It will be warm again with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Temp highs will be near 85°F.

Friday will be a typical summer day. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80s.

