Detroit police looking for man connected to Monday’s fatal shooting

DETROIT – A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon on Detroit’s west side.

The Detroit Police Department tweeted surveillance video caught on a Project Green Light camera near West Warren Avenue of the suspect that ran away from the crime scene around 2:40 p.m.

🟢FATAL SHOOTING🟢

Where: 19300 block of W. Warren

When: 7/11 around 2:40PM

We're looking for a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting caught on Project Green Light cameras. A man in his 40s was killed. Anyone with info is asked to call 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up. pic.twitter.com/AqM2XPlEjr — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) July 11, 2022

According to officials, the man that died was in his forties.

If you have any information on this incident, please call 3131-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

This story will be updated when more information is available.