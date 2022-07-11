85º

Detroit police looking for man connected to Monday’s fatal shooting

Shooting happened Monday afternoon

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

West Warren Avenue suspect (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon on Detroit’s west side.

The Detroit Police Department tweeted surveillance video caught on a Project Green Light camera near West Warren Avenue of the suspect that ran away from the crime scene around 2:40 p.m.

According to officials, the man that died was in his forties.

If you have any information on this incident, please call 3131-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

