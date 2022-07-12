Michigan airports awarded funding to improve dated infrastructure

Inside the McNamara terminal in the Detroit Metropolitan Airport. (WDIV)

LANSING, Mich. – The Whitmer Administration announced funding for three Michigan airports during U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s visit to Grand Rapids.

The three airports getting funding to update infrastructure include Bishop International Airport (FNT), Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) and Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR).

The three locations will be splitting $63 million, according to a release. Of that sum, DTW will be receiving $49.6 million to make improvements throughout its facility.

Some of the improvements call for replacing passenger boarding bridges, updating existing public restrooms for accessibility and adding gender-inclusive bathrooms, energy-efficient fixtures within the restrooms and new baggage claim belts that are energy efficient.

“This investment in Michigan’s airports will not only serve as an economic development driver but will also improve the travel experience for millions of passengers,” said Michigan’s Chief Infrastructure Officer and Director of the Michigan Infrastructure Office, Zach Kolodin in a release. “Airport terminal enhancements like improved passenger bridges and bathrooms will make the customer experience for travelers easier and more convenient.”

Bishop International Airport will receive $3.5 million and Gerald R. Ford International Airport will receive $8.7 million in funding.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expressed during the infrastructure announcement that Michigan airports support $22 billion in the state’s economic development.

