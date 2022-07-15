Vigil held to honor fallen officer on Detroit’s west side

Friday, at the Detroit Police 2nd Precinct on the city’s west side, fellow officers, friends, family, and even strangers gathered to honor the life of Officer Loren Courts.

Courts was gunned down in an ambush last week as he responded to a call of shots fired on Joy Road and Marlowe Street.

Heavy hearts, hugs, love, support, and prayers took place at the 2nd Precinct for Officer Courts, which was his home Precinct.

The parking lot was used as a prayer service for the fallen officer, his young family, and Courts’ fellow officers.

Courts death shook the department and the city to its core, highlighting the daily dangerous work police face on the streets.

The officer was responding to a call of shots fired July 6 on the city’s west side and was shot as he arrived by a teen firing a high-caliber firearm called a Draco, similar to a mini AK-47 that the teen obtained through an illegal straw purchase at an Eastpointe gun shop.

Detroit Police Chief James White said his department and the city were robbed of a fine officer and man.

You could tell by the turnout of everyday people at the prayer service that the shooting of Officer Courts had touched a nerve, losing a good man to senseless use of a firearm.

To honor the life of Officer Courts, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all United States and Michigan flags state-wide to be lowered to half staff on Monday.

