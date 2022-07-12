Funeral information revealed for fallen Detroit police Officer Loren Courts

Detroit police officer Loren Courts was fatally shot while responding to a scene on July 6, 2022. Photo provided by Kristine Courts.

DETROIT – The funeral arrangements for slain Detroit police Officer Loren Courts have been released.

Courts was fatally shot on July 6 while on duty trying to stop a gunman on Detroit’s west side.

Courts, 40, was on the force for five years and worked in the 2nd Precinct Special Operations Cease Fire Unit. He is survived by his two children and his wife. He’s the son of a retired officer who was on Detroit’s force for 32 years.

The Detroit Police Department has released Courts’ funeral arrangements for anyone who wants to pay their respects.

A public viewing will be held at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit off of 7 Mile Road. Courts will be buried at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit.

Below are the dates and times for Courts’ viewing and funeral service

Public Viewing

Date: July 16 Time: 12-8 p.m.

Date: July 17 Time: 3-9 p.m.



Funeral Service

Date: July 18 Time: 11:30 a.m.



