Man shot, killed during argument at block party on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning after getting into an argument with another man during a block party in Detroit, officials report.

At around 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, a man was fatally shot during a block party in the area of West Davison and Pierson Street, police said. Two men reportedly got into an argument over a dice game, and one man took out a firearm and shot the other.

The man who was shot was believed to be in his 30s. His identity has not been released. Detroit police say he was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators are still looking for the shooter. No arrests have been made as of Monday morning.

No other details have been provided at this time.

