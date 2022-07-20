Erwin Orchards & Cider Mill to close after 102 years; Blake’s taking over

SOUTH LYON, Mich. – A Metro Detroit orchard and cider mill is closing its doors after 102 years.

Erwin Orchards Inc. announced on Tuesday that it has harvested its last crop. Blake’s will be taking over.

The Erwin and Emery families are retiring, and Linda Erwin wrote on the orchard’s Facebook page about their gratitude for the business. Bill and Linda Erwin were the fourth generation running the orchard. The couple has been working on the farm for over 54 years. According to the orchard’s website, the first tree was planted in 1920. Since then, the orchard has grown into 200 acres of fruit.

“We are proud of what we have built but know that none of it would have been possible without our yearly beloved and dedicated work family, many of which have been with us for multiple years and all of you, our loyal customers,” writes Erwin in a Facebook post. ” You have supported us year after year through good crops and not-so-good crops and even a total loss of our apple crop due to freezing temperatures in 2012!”

The family urges those that have memories or would like to say goodbyes to email them at erwinorchards@gmail.com.

The family also writes on Facebook that some of their land will still be used for farming but will be under new ownership.