Lincoln Park man charged with murder in shooting of 39-year-old Detroit resident

DETROIT – A Lincoln Park man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting that killed a 39-year-old Detroit man, officials said.

Detroit police were called at 11:02 p.m. Dec. 23 to a home in the 2600 block of Norman Street, they said.

The call initially came in as a hit-and-run, but it was upgraded to a shooting, according to police. When they arrived, officers said they found John Gregg Jr., 39, of Detroit, lying in the street with head and body injuries.

Gregg was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Police believe Gregg had been standing next to a car that belonged to Fadi Moussa Faraj, 36, of Lincoln Park, when the two men got into an argument. They said Faraj pulled out a handgun and shot Gregg.

Faraj then got into his car and ran over Gregg before leaving the scene, according to authorities.

Faraj is charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession, and two felony firearm violations.

He was arraigned Monday (July 18) at 36th District Court. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 1, and the preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Aug. 8.