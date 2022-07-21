Fundraiser for businesses impacted by fire Holly to take place in August

It’s been nearly a month since a massive fire devastated a city block in downtown Holly. The historic Holly Hotel, Andy’s Place, the Elks Lodge, and Antique Mall is all out of commission right now, causing workers to be displaced, but help is on the way.

Mark August 13 in your calendar.

Musicians who loved to play at village favorite Andy’s Place are banding together for an all-day concert and family event to benefit workers displaced by a six-alarm fire in the Village of Holly last month.

Andy’s Place, Holly Hotel, Elks Lodge, and Antiques Mall all sustained significant damage from an electrical fire.

The rebuild will take months, if not years.

“We said we got to do something, and this event has just manifested and grown,” said event organizer Daniel Prekup.

“The people came and said that the burgers were the best,” music manager Garry Valentine. “They say the music was the best, and romance was happening here.”

Into what’s being called Hogs and Harmony for Holly, Prekup is one of the many musicians who played Andy’s Place. His idea has turned into an all-day concert, which begins with a motorcycle ride and morphs into a nine-hour concert complete with a food truck rally and multiple options for kid-friendly activities.

“We really want to fill it up with like-minded individuals,” Prekup said. “We want to raise money, have a good time, drink a beer, have a burger, listen to some music and have a great family fun day.”

Andy Chapin, who is the namesake of Andy’s Place, is overwhelmed by the support and generosity.

“I can’t tell you how deep my heart is exploding with how the community is behind us,” said Chapin.

The Holly DDA will be in charge of the event’s money and will give it to displaced workers and businesses that were affected.

The event is free, but there will be a fee to enter the cornhole tournament or the motorcycle ride.

All are welcomed, and the hope is that thousands will attend.

