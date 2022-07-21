‘This neighborhood is dying for change’: Multiple businesses are coming to Detroit’s west side

There's a sense of excitement Thursday night in one of Detroit's under-served communities over plans to convert a property into a much-needed supermarket and more. It'll be called "The shift," and it'll be at Linwood Street and Glendale Avenue on the city's west side.

It’ll be called “The Shift,” and it’ll be at Linwood Street and Glendale Avenue on the city’s west side.

“It’s just making a change and giving more options,” said Sonya Green.

Green has big plans for her property, like a supermarket, barbershop, residential apartments, and hair salon will all be in the same building.

“This building had been in my family since the 80s,” Greene said. “It was owned by my aunt and uncle Juanita and Elmer Fuller, and Elmer’s Barbershop was right there on the corner, and he had been in business for over 40 years in this community.”

The Linwood Fresh Supermarket is expected to be up and running in the coming weeks, but before doing this, Greene was in the business of helping others in a different way.

“I actually am a registered nurse by profession, and I put myself through nursing school right around the corner living in Dexter and Pasadena,” Greene said.

She said her most recent dream of helping people in her community was made more apparent because someone gave her a chance with what she calls the ultimate realization.

“Attorney Amir Hakim is Chaldean, and he indicated to me that his family had liquor stores and made a lot of money in our community,” Greene said. “‘Being that we’ve made money, I need to give back, so please let me give to you.’ I was mush when I left his office. It was just fantastic.”

And now, community members like Terrance Rudolph, who owns Schoolcraft Motors across the street from The Shift, are more than excited about what’s to come.

“This neighborhood is dying for change, as you can see,” said Rudolph. “Right now, it’s nothing positive. So, this is something we’ve been looking to.”

“I’m proud,” Greene said. “It’s a great moment.”

Expect The Shift to be completed by September.