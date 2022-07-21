Video: Woodpecker rings doorbell at Sterling Heights home

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – The loud chime of a doorbell was not exactly what this woodpecker expected to find during its visit to a Sterling Heights home.

A doorbell camera captured the unexpected visitor pecking at the doorbell and camera for several seconds before actually giving it a ring. Once the doorbell sounded off, the bird quickly flew away.

You can watch the bird in the video player above.

Now, doorbell cameras don’t particularly look like trees that woodpeckers usually peck, in my opinion, but to each their own. Woodpeckers have been known to peck at man-made materials, though, like buildings and metal, according to some experts.

At least the little bird didn’t take off with anything (except maybe our hearts).

