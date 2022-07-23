9 people shot, injured at Kalamazoo house party

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A shooting in Kalamazoo early Saturday morning left nine people wounded.

According to WOOD, the Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers responded to a party on the 1300 block of North Church Street. Officials arrived after a report was made of several shots being fired around 2:15 a.m. The report also stated that the shooting wounded several people.

WOOD reports that officials found two people with gunshot wounds when they arrived. Officials state that seven more victims with gunshot wounds arrived at local hospitals right after the incident and were related to the shooting.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers state that all victims are in stable condition.