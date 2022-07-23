83º

Local News

9 people shot, injured at Kalamazoo house party

Officials say all victims are in stable condition

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Kalamazoo, Shooting, Kalamazoo Party, Waller County, Paterson Street, Rose Street, Mount Zion Baptist Church, Bell's Eccentric Cafe, Kalamazoo College
Police lights generic

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A shooting in Kalamazoo early Saturday morning left nine people wounded.

According to WOOD, the Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers responded to a party on the 1300 block of North Church Street. Officials arrived after a report was made of several shots being fired around 2:15 a.m. The report also stated that the shooting wounded several people.

WOOD reports that officials found two people with gunshot wounds when they arrived. Officials state that seven more victims with gunshot wounds arrived at local hospitals right after the incident and were related to the shooting.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers state that all victims are in stable condition.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter