Morning 4: Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in the US -- and more news

Here are the top stories for the morning of July 23, 2022

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in the US

The spread of monkeypox in the U.S. could represent the dawn of a new sexually transmitted disease, though some health officials say the virus that causes pimple-like bumps might yet be contained before it gets firmly established.

Read the report here.

Detroit man who tortured pregnant girlfriend hired man to kill her nearly 2 years later

A 40-year-old Detroit man who was accused of violently assaulting his pregnant girlfriend nearly two years ago has now been charged in her murder.

Read more here.

Why the American classic hotdog would be nothing without Detroit

There’s something timeless about a Ball Park Frank. It’s a staple of Americana but more than that it’s a constant. In a world that can feel as if it’s hurtling out of control like a wild pitch in the dirt, the Ball Park Frank is a steady hand.

See the story here.

These 3 beaches on Lake Saint Clair are closed for high bacteria levels

There are three beaches along Lake Saint Clair that are closed after testing for high bacteria levels this week.

The closure was issued by the Macomb County Health Department.

Learn more here.

Weather: Here is your Metro Detroit storm timeline for Saturday, Sunday

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

