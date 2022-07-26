Motorcyclist dies after going through stop sign, getting struck by SUV in Port Huron, police say

PORT HURON, Mich. – A 37-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday when he went through a stop sign in Port Huron and got struck by an SUV, officials said.

The crash happened around 6:25 a.m. Monday (July 25) at the intersection of Chestnut and 16th streets, according to authorities.

Police said the 37-year-old man was driving his motorcycle west on Chestnut Street and failed to stop at the 16th Street stop sign. He was struck by an SUV that was heading north on 16th Street, according to officials.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The driver of the SUV, a 32-year-old woman, was taken to McLaren Port Huron Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officials continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Port Huron Police Department at 810-984-8415 or CAPTURE at 810-987-6688.