Trans woman found on Detroit sidewalk after being fatally shot, police say

On Monday, police were called when a neighbor discovered a body on the sidewalk near his home. Detroit police were dispatched after Dwayne Lawry discovered a trans woman on a sidewalk wrapped in a blanket near Fenkell Avenue and Lesure Street around 11 p.m. Monday night.

DETROIT – On Monday, police were called when a neighbor discovered a body on the sidewalk near his home.

Detroit police were dispatched after Dwayne Lawry discovered a trans woman on a sidewalk wrapped in a blanket near Fenkell Avenue and Lesure Street around 11 p.m.

Police say that the person that was found was shot multiple times. The victim has not been identified, as officials are waiting for an autopsy to be completed.

Neighbors in the area say they are familiar with the woman as she frequents that intersection. Some believe that the woman was picked up before the shooting.

Witnesses tell Local 4 that they believe the woman jumped out of a vehicle and was chased down while being shot at.

Officials say the motive is currently unknown, and the event is under investigation.