Adrian police: 2 in custody after teen shot in chest, driven to hospital in private vehicle

ADRIAN, Mich. – Two people are in custody after a teen was shot in the chest and driven to a hospital in a private vehicle in Adrian, police said.

The Adrian Police Department was called at 4:44 a.m. on Sunday (July 31) to the area of Maumee and Madison in Adrian for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived they discovered that a teen had been shot in the chest and taken to a hospital in a private vehicle before they arrived.

Officers identified and located two suspects who were taken into custody without incident, police said. The victim is still at a hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting is still under investigation.

The names of the suspects will not be released until they are charged and arraigned. The victim’s name will not be released because they are underage.

Anyone with information should contact the Adrian Police Department via email at apdtips@adrianmi.gov, or call Detective Sergeant Leslie Keane at 517-264-4808.

