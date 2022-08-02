Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed 26-year-old woman in Van Buren Township

Kenneth Barrett has been charged in a hit-and-run crash at this location in Van Buren Township.

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man has been charged in connection with the hit-and-run crash that left a 26-year-old woman dead in the middle of the I-94 Service Drive in Van Buren Township.

The crash happened at 12:44 a.m. Wednesday (July 27) on the north I-94 Service Drive, west of Beck Road, according to authorities.

When they arrived, officers said they found a 26-year-old woman lying unresponsive in the roadway. Firefighters and an ambulance were called to the scene, but the woman was pronounced dead.

Ad

Investigators said the woman had been struck by a vehicle while walking on the service drive. The vehicle fled the scene, according to authorities.

Kenneth Barrett, 61, was taken into custody around 11 a.m. Wednesday. He is charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death and operating with a suspended/revoked/denied license causing death.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 10.