‘That threat was particularly inappropriate’: Hamtramck Judge warned over berating of cancer patient

A Hamtramck judge gets a warning over the way she spoke to a cancer patient about the weeds on his property. Judge Alexis Krot won't be losing her job, but the judicial tenure commission says she humiliated a 72-year-old Hamtramck man during a January hearing.

Krot told the man he should be ashamed of himself for the overgrown weeds and that she’d give him jail time if she could.

In a letter to Krot, the commission wrote, “That threat was particularly inappropriate.”

Shibbir Chowdhury says he couldn’t believe he was there to see Krot, the 31st District Court Judge, virtually lashing out at his father Burham Chowdhury, that’s battling cancer, during a hearing about overgrown weeds.

“I don’t know,” said Chowdhury. “Maybe she was having a bad day or something like that. I have no idea why she did that to us.”

Chowdhury said he had to go to Bangladesh, leaving his now 73-year-old father battling cancer alone for three months. Because of that reason, the property was not adequately kept up.

“Normally, he is having difficulty breathing,” Chowdhury said. “He can’t even lift stuff. It’s very difficult for him to bend as well. If he does any kind of stuff for maybe a half hour or one hour. He has to lay in the bed for three days.”

The Judicial Tenure Commission now says Krot violated the Michigan Code of Judicial Conduct with her demeanor. Even citing the senior with a $100 fine. But those who were watching along made sure he was fine.

“The interesting thing is that I went to pay $100, but I heard that somebody already paid by phone,” Chowdhury said. “The community support was like overwhelming.”

Local 4 has not been able to reach Krot, but she did issue an apology to the community for the way she handled the hearing.

Chowdhury, however, says no apology was ever made directly to his father.