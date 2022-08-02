79º

Vernors new black cherry flavor hits store shelves in Michigan, Toledo this week

First new flavor variation in decades

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Vernors is launching a limited-time black cherry flavor in Michigan and Ohio this summer. Photo courtesy of Keurig Dr Pepper. (Keurig Dr Pepper)

DETROIT – Vernors is releasing a new flavor of the famous pop for the first time in decades.

The black cherry flavor Vernors is hitting store shelves this week in Michigan and Toledo.

It’s exclusive to Michigan and in areas surrounding Toledo, Ohio, according to the company.

It’s available in 20-oz, 2-liter bottles and 12-pack cans. The flavor will only be available between August and October.

The ginger ale brand started in Detroit with James Vernors, who ran a drugstore on Woodward Avenue in the late 1800s.

He sold pop at a soda fountain in the drugstore before opening a soda fountain of his own closer to the heart of the city.

His son continued expanding production and sold the ginger ale after his father died. The soda is still produced in Michigan to this day and is the longest surviving ginger ale brand in America.

This is the first new flavor variation in decades.

For the past 50 years, Vernors has been just Vernors, that fizzy ginger drink made famous in Detroit by Detroit. But we're at the dawn of a new era. Keurig Dr. Pepper now owns Vernors and is looking to boost the brand with a new idea. Black cherry flavored ginger soda or around here, pop.

