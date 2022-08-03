Morning 4: Officials warn people not to swim, fish in Huron River due to dangerous chemical leak

Officials warn people not to swim or fish in Huron River due to dangerous chemical spill

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Michigan Primary Election 2022: Track election results here

Michigan held its 2022 primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 2. You can track results from races in Southeast Michigan counties and statewide elections here. Polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials warn people not to swim, fish in Huron River due to cancer-causing chemical

Officials are warning residents not to swim, fish or take water from certain areas of the Huron River after a dangerous chemical spill.

Hexavalent chromium was released into the Wixom Sewage Treatment Facility from Tribar Manufacturing. Contaminated water from the treatment facility was released into the Huron River system.

Detroit police say officer shot man 3 times after he pulled out gun during foot chase

An officer shot a man three times during a foot chase after he pulled out a gun and pointed it toward officers, according to Detroit police.

The shooting happened in the area of Annabelle Street, near Fort Street and Omaha Street on Tuesday night. Police said the man who was shot was a known gang member.

Family still searching for answers 5 years after man vanishes leaving work in Madison Heights

The family of a man who vanished shortly after leaving his job in Madison Heights is still searching for answers five years later.

Donnie Ray Martin III was last seen leaving work around 11 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2017, in the area of 10 Mile and Dequindre roads. He was on foot and may have been wearing a red ABK Tree Service shirt and tennis shoes. He was known to frequent the area of John R Street and State Fair Avenue.

