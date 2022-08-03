Detroit police say officer shot man 3 times after he pulled out gun during foot chase

A police officer shot a man three times after a foot chase, according to Detroit police.

DETROIT – An officer shot a man three times during a foot chase after he pulled out a gun and pointed it toward officers, according to Detroit police.

The shooting happened in the area of Annabelle Street, near Fort Street and Omaha Street on Tuesday night. Police said the man who was shot was a known gang member.

The suspect is in critical condition. A gun was recovered from the scene, police said.

“The officers attempt to stop him, he flees from the officers, the officers pursue, he jumps a fence, runs between a house, jumps a fence -- the officers pursue behind him, they jump the fence. As they get to the other side of the fence, the suspect turns, produces a handgun, officers fearing for their life -- one officer fired three shots, all three shots took effect,” Detroit police Chief James White said.

Police were in the area because a 2-year-old girl and a man were both injured in a drive-by shooting earlier in the day.

Michigan State Police will be handling the investigation into the shooting involving the Detroit police officer.

