SOUTHWEST DETROIT – Officials say police officers have shot a suspect in Southwest Detroit.

Police say that the incident occurred in the Schaffer Highway I-75 area near Annabell Street.

Officials say a foot pursuit ensued that involved the Detroit police when weapons were drawn.

Police say several shots were fired, striking the suspect several times.

Officials say the suspect is alert and has been transported to the hospital.