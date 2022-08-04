Hit-and-run suspect arrested after police chase in Southfield, officials say

A man wanted for hitting and killing a Detroit father is arrested after a three-week manhunt. Officials say the man was taken into custody following a police chase in Southfield.

A tip call to crime stoppers helped police identify the driver who hit and killed Lamar Waller.

That suspect, whose name had not yet been released, tried to escape.

As you’ll see in the video player above, he had some help but couldn’t outrun officers from two different departments.

In the passenger seat of the black Lincoln MKZ is a homicide suspect wanted for murder in the City of Detroit.

Southfield police, receiving that information, tried to stop the car but watched as the woman behind the wheel took off.

When they got to a parking lot, officers used a pit maneuver to stop the car.

“Don’t you move,” said officers.

The female driver opens her door, and the wanted man inside jumps over her and takes off on foot, which can be seen in the video player above.

Southfield and Detroit police chase him down into the lobby of a nearby business, where they arrested the man to the relief of Bionca Waller.

“I don’t know what my life will be like without him, but this is a start,” said Bionca Waller. “This is a start to healing some. It’s just an unimaginable experience.”

Police say, on July 12, her husband Lamar Waller got into an argument with the suspect at the Ace of Spades Gentlemen’s Club in Detroit.

Officials say that the suspect ran him down in a vehicle and took off.

Lamar Waller was taken to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“I just want Lamar to know, and he knows because I said it to him a million times how proud I am of him,” Bionca Waller. “So proud of the person he became. So proud of how he was doing his business. The father he was, the husband he was.”

Bionca Waller extends her gratitude to officers for their determination to find the suspect and to the public for their support and information that led to her husband’s killer being taken off the streets.

“My daughter’s bday was just yesterday, so you can only imagine how hard that was to have a birthday without him here,” Bionca Waller said.

Bionca Waller told Local 4 it’s her understanding from witnesses that Lamar Waller was coming to the defense of a woman.

A warrant request has been sent over to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officials say that the suspect is facing additional charges for running from police, and the driver from the pursuit is expected to be arraigned in court on fleeing and alluding charges on Thursday.