Southgate man charged with murdering wife, moving her body to Washtenaw County

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – A Southgate man is accused of murdering his wife inside their home and moving her body to another location in Washtenaw County, police said.

Ilena Luna, 43, of Southgate, was reported missing by a relative who hadn’t heard from her since July 29, according to authorities.

At 8:12 a.m. Monday (Aug. 1), Southgate police officers went to Luna’s home in the 16800 block of Walter Street to investigate her disappearance, they said.

Police said they learned that Luna had been shot by her husband, Gil Vega, 44, of Southgate, inside their home. He then moved her body to another location in Superior Township, according to officials.

Vega was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and felony firearm.

He is expected to be arraigned around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at 28th District Court in Southgate.