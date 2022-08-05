Man charged with murder in hit-and-run outside Detroit strip club

A man has been charged with murder in a hit-and-run incident outside of a Detroit strip club.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged James Kimball, 35, in connection with the homicide of Lamar Waller.

The incident occurred July 12 in the 18900 block of 8 Mile Road after an alleged verbal altercation between Kimball and Waller while outside of their cars, police say.

Officials say Kimball got into his car and accelerated, fatally striking Waller, who succumbed to his injuries on July 18.

After a three-week manhunt, Kimball was taken into custody following a police chase in Southfield.

A tip call to crime stoppers helped police identify Kimball.

Police say Kimball is charged with one count of first-degree murder.