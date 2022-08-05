Southfield police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.

Maya Houston was last seen at 12:07 a.m. Friday (Aug. 5) leaving 27660 Northwestern Highway in Southfield.

Police said she was last seen wearing wearing a gray hoodie sweatshirt, black biker shorts, turquoise crocks, carrying a brown backpack.

Maya Houston Details Age 16 Height 4′11″ Hair Short red and orange braids Weight 115 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

