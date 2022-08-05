83º

LIVE

Local News

Southfield police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

Maya Houston last seen on August 5

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Detroit Police Department, Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Missing Girl, Missing Teenager, Missing Teen, Maya Houston
Southfield police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl. (Southfield Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.

Maya Houston was last seen at 12:07 a.m. Friday (Aug. 5) leaving 27660 Northwestern Highway in Southfield.

Police said she was last seen wearing wearing a gray hoodie sweatshirt, black biker shorts, turquoise crocks, carrying a brown backpack.

Maya HoustonDetails
Age16
Height4′11″
HairShort red and orange braids
Weight115 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter