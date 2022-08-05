Southfield police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.
Maya Houston was last seen at 12:07 a.m. Friday (Aug. 5) leaving 27660 Northwestern Highway in Southfield.
Police said she was last seen wearing wearing a gray hoodie sweatshirt, black biker shorts, turquoise crocks, carrying a brown backpack.
|Maya Houston
|Details
|Age
|16
|Height
|4′11″
|Hair
|Short red and orange braids
|Weight
|115 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.