Downriver man killed in overnight motorcycle crash on I-94 in Detroit

DETROIT – A man from the Downriver area was killed after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle on I-94 in Detroit early Sunday morning.

Michigan State Police said troopers were dispatched to I-94 near I-96 at 2:15 a.m. on Sunday morning for a crash.

Police said their preliminary investigation found that a 36-year-old man from Brownstown Township struck the left rear of another vehicle, ejecting him from the motorcycle. He was then struck by other vehicles.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

The driver of the initial crash stopped and provided a statement. Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the fatal crash.

