Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main

A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning.

The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.

Officials say that crews have identified the location of a leak on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water from a Lake Huron water treatment facility. According to Great Lakes Water Authority, an estimated 935,000 people were impacted as of Saturday morning. Officials are investigating the cause of the water main break.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) at 4 p.m. today to respond to the ongoing water main break.

“Our top priority right now is protecting the public health and safety of Michigan residents until this water main is fixed as quickly as possible,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “I have activated the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure that every possible resource is available to GLWA and the impacted communities to accomplish that goal. I’m grateful to all of the first responders, utility workers, leadership at the county and municipal levels, and everyone else who is working hard to make sure our neighbors have safe water. We will continue to work with local officials and are prepared to offer the full weight of state resources to get the job done.”

Officials with the GLWA have been working to repair the broken water main. When a water system loses pressure, there’s a risk of bacterial contamination. As a result, precautionary measures have been taken.

GLWA states that crews will open emergency connections to other mains once the leak is isolated to restore flow to those impacted.

Residents are urged not to drink the water without boiling it first. Those wanting to consume the water are to boil it for at least one minute and then let it cool before use. This advisory is for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

GLWA is working to isolate a break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water from our Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to communities in the northern part of GLWA’s drinking water service area. https://t.co/6GHbtiQdLj pic.twitter.com/X2z34yAUhN — Great Lakes Water Authority (@glwatermi) August 13, 2022

You can see a list of the affected areas below.

The Village of Almont

Bruce Township

Burtchville Township

Chesterfield Township

City of Imlay City

Lenox Township

Macomb Township

Mayfield Township

Village of New Haven

City of Rochester

City of Romeo (Just the industrial park, not the entire city)

Shelby Township

Washington Township