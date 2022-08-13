Map of where Metro Detroiters are impacted by leak in GLWA’s largest water main

A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities after a water main break caused a loss of pressure Saturday morning.

The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.

Officials say that crews have identified the location of a leak on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water from a Lake Huron water treatment facility. According to Great Lakes Water Authority, an estimated 935,000 people were impacted as of Saturday morning. Officials are investigating the cause of the water main break.

Read more: Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main

Ad

Residents are urged not to drink the water without boiling it first. GLWA states that crews will open emergency connections to other mains once the leak is isolated to restore flow to those impacted.

Below is a map of the affected areas.

Water main break (Great Lakes Water Authority)

You can see a list of the affected areas below.