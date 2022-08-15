Southfield police want help finding missing 17-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 17-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 17-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.

Taniyah Mcafee was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 11) in Southfield.

Police said she’s believed to be voluntarily missing at this time.

Taniyah Mcafee Details Age 17 Height 5′5″ Hair Curly black Weight 140 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

