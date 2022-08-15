Southfield police want help finding missing 17-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 17-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.
Taniyah Mcafee was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 11) in Southfield.
Police said she’s believed to be voluntarily missing at this time.
|Taniyah Mcafee
|Details
|Age
|17
|Height
|5′5″
|Hair
|Curly black
|Weight
|140 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.