Detroit police say 2 teens were shot on city’s east side

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department says that two teens were shot on the city’s east side.

Officials say a group of girls got into an argument on Fairmont, and Regent drives when a car pulled up, and someone inside the vehicle started shooting.

Police say a 16-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and was later privately taken to the Detroit Police Department 9th Precinct on Gratiot and Gunston avenues.

Officials say the injured teen was later transported to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot as well.

Officials say he too was privately transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation, and information will be updated as it is provided.