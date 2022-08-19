85º

University of Detroit Mercy freshmen work with community to improve neighborhoods

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Detroit Mercy students and community work together to enhance community. (University of Detroit Mercy)

DETROIT – Incoming freshmen at the University of Detroit Mercy kick off their college careers by helping Detroit residents clean up their neighborhood and assist with special projects.

It’s all part of the annual Prologues, Transitions and Viewpoints (PTV) tradition. The program helps introduce students to service learning while reinforcing the mission of the University.

Last year, students installed a garden at Bagley Elementary School. You can click here to learn more about PTV or click here to learn more about last year’s project.

