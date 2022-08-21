Morning 4: Paddleboarder crosses all 5 Great Lakes in 20 hours -- and more news

Mike Shoreman said he is raising awareness and money for mental health by becoming the first man with a disability to paddleboard across all 5 Great Lakes. Contributed photo.

Boil water advisory lifted for impacted Metro Detroit communities

The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Saturday that the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, Washington Township, and an industrial park in Romeo will no longer need to boil water in order to use it. According to the latest update, the business in Greenwood still remains under a boil water advisory.

High 5! After over 20-hour crossing of Lake Ontario, paddleboarder crosses all 5 Great Lakes

Shoreman left Youngstown, New York at roughly 4 p.m. ET on Friday and finished his trip across Lake Ontario at around 1 p.m. Saturday in Toronto.

Judge retains jurisdiction in Michigan lawsuit over Enbridge pipeline

A federal judge Thursday kept jurisdiction over a lawsuit seeking to close an oil pipeline crossing a section of the Great Lakes, rejecting Michigan’s effort to shift the case to state court.

Rock mag Creem attempts comeback after more than 30 years

Creem, which billed itself as “America’s only rock ‘n’ roll magazine” during two decades of existence that ended in 1989, is being revived next month.

