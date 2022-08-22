80º

Inskter man faces 20 years behind bars for robbing Dearborn bank

Woolery will face 20 years in federal prison

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Dearborn police making an arrest following a March 2, 2022, bank robbery. (Dearborn Police Department)

DEARBORN, Mich. – An Inkster man pleaded guilty on Monday to robbing a Dearborn bank.

Charles William Woolery, 52, admitted in federal court to robbing Dearborn Federal Savings Bank on March 2.

Woolery went into the bank around 3 p.m. and told the teller to “smile” via note and threatened to kill everyone in the bank if she sounded the alarms. According to officials, the Inkster man stole $1,690 in cash.

The 52-year-old wore a black face mask and a Carhartt-style tan suit, as well as tan gloves. He fled the scene on foot and police found him in a Port-a-John at the Hampton Inn off of Michigan Avenue.

Aa March 2, 2022, bank robbery in Dearborn. (Dearborn Police Department)

Woolery faces a 20-year penalty for bank robbery.

“This case shows that violent criminals can run, but they can’t hide no matter where they may go,” stated U.S. Attorney Ison in a news release. “The federal authorities appreciate the assistance and partnership of the Dearborn Police Department.”

Read more: How Dearborn police tracked bank robbery suspect to hiding place inside porta-potty

