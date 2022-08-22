Inskter man faces 20 years behind bars for robbing Dearborn bank

DEARBORN, Mich. – An Inkster man pleaded guilty on Monday to robbing a Dearborn bank.

Charles William Woolery, 52, admitted in federal court to robbing Dearborn Federal Savings Bank on March 2.

Woolery went into the bank around 3 p.m. and told the teller to “smile” via note and threatened to kill everyone in the bank if she sounded the alarms. According to officials, the Inkster man stole $1,690 in cash.

The 52-year-old wore a black face mask and a Carhartt-style tan suit, as well as tan gloves. He fled the scene on foot and police found him in a Port-a-John at the Hampton Inn off of Michigan Avenue.

Aa March 2, 2022, bank robbery in Dearborn. (Dearborn Police Department)

Woolery faces a 20-year penalty for bank robbery.

“This case shows that violent criminals can run, but they can’t hide no matter where they may go,” stated U.S. Attorney Ison in a news release. “The federal authorities appreciate the assistance and partnership of the Dearborn Police Department.”

