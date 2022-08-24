Man crashes into pole in Oakland County, causing SUV to flip, catch fire with him trapped inside

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was seriously injured overnight when he crashed into a pole in Oakland County, causing his SUV to roll over and catch fire while he was trapped inside, police said.

The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 24) on southbound M-15 at Dixie Highway in Independence Township, according to authorities.

A 53-year-old Goodrich man drove his 2013 Dodge Journey through the intersection of M-15 and Dixie Highway and into the parking lot of Bowman Chevrolet, officials said.

The SUV struck a pole, rolled over, and caught fire with the driver trapped inside, Oakland County deputies said.

Independence Township firefighters found the man in the back seat of the SUV, they said. He had not been wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and removed the man from the SUV. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Officials said there were no other passengers in the SUV, and no other vehicles were struck.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have been factors in this crash, police said.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.