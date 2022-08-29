Indiana 18-year-old drowns in Milford Lake, officials say

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials say an 18-year-old man from Fountain City, Indiana, drowned over the weekend.

Police say the 18-year-old was swimming with friends in Sears Lake in Milford Township on Sunday around 8 p.m.

Officials say Joshua David Auxier and two friends attempted to reach a floating swimming platform about 25 feet from the shoreline when he went underwater and did not resurface.

The Milford Township Police requested the assistance of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and the Milford Township Fire Department to help find Auxier.

Police say divers found Auxier in approximately 15 feet of water. He was later taken to the shore, where CPR was performed, but it was unsuccessful.

After an autopsy was performed, it was determined that Auxier’s cause of death was accidental drowning by the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office.