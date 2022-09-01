Detroit police still trying to identify woman shot, killed in 4-part shooting spree

Detroit police are trying to identify a woman who was shot and killed during a four-part shooting spree in Detroit on Sunday, Aug. 28. Sketch provided by Detroit police.

DETROIT – Police are still trying to identify a woman who was shot and killed during a four-part shooting spree in Detroit last weekend that “terrorized” the community.

A woman was fatally shot by a 19-year-old Detroit man accused of shooting and killing three people and injuring another person and a dog in a four-part shooting spree on Aug. 28. One woman who was shot and killed has yet to be identified.

The unidentified woman was found dead at around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Wyoming and Margareta avenues. Detroit police say the woman was killed by several gunshot wounds.

The woman is identified as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. She reportedly had brown eyes, a medium build and two long braids, and was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and gray and black Nike sweatpants. It is unclear how old police believe the victim was.

A sketch of the unidentified victim can be seen above.

The woman was carrying a multicolored purse that contained a pair of green “New York” basketball shorts in it. Photos of the woman’s bag and the shorts can be found below.

Anyone with information about the woman or the four-part shooting spree is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

The 19-year-old accused of carrying out the shootings, identified as Dontae Smith, was charged Wednesday with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of animal cruelty and five felony firearm violations.

