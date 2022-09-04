Morning 4: Here’s when fall colors will peak in Michigan this year -- and other top stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Best viewing of 2022 fall colors varies by Michigan region -- here’s what you need to know

Ask any Michigander and they’d be able to list a number of reasons why each Michigan season is more beautiful than the last -- but the love for fall still seems to reign supreme. And, perhaps, the most universally loved aspect of the season is the color change.

Read more here.

Radio pioneer, founder of Specs Howard School of Media Arts passes away at age 96

A radio pioneer and the founder of Specs Howard School of Media Arts passed away Saturday morning at the age of 96.

See the story here.

Missing Commerce Township teen Laken Lewis found safe, officials say

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced Saturday that a missing 15-year-old from Commerce Township has been found and is safe.

Read more here.

16-year-old-girl identified as victim of ‘random’ Detroit shooting spree

It’s a mother’s worst nightmare. Latoya Foster is now grieving after her 16-year-old daughter, Ja’Miyah Lawrence, was identified as one of the victims in the deadly “random” shooting spree on Detroit’s west side.

Learn more here.