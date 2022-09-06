Detroit police looking for driver from Sunday’s officer-involved shooting

Detroit – Detroit police are looking for a driver involved in a shooting on Sunday night.

The officer-involved shooting happened after a carjacking incident earlier that day. Police hat a white SUV was at a Citgo gas station on 8 Mile Road near Glastonbury Road. Three people got out of the SUV and ran. According to police, two of the three were taken into custody.

The video below shows the white SUV pulling into the gas station lot. Police said that SUV had been carjacked, and they were following closely behind it.

The moment police attempt to box in the SUV, the driver takes off, hitting a police car in front of it. The SUV nearly tips over, driving over the hood of the police car behind it.

Officials say that they are looking for the driver of the white SUV, who they suspected is 15-year-old Michael Malik Brown.

Video shows officers opening fire on carjacking suspect who intentionally rammed squad cars. Detroit police are currently looking for the suspect.

“This is another example of how our officers put their lives on the line every day to protect Detroiters,” said Chief James E. White during Tuesday’s conference. “As the Chief, my commitment is to be transparent with our community about every incident involving our officers. We are investigating what happened, and when we have more information, I’m going to share it.”

