Detroit police: 2 arrested, 1 still at large after stolen SUV crashes into squad car

DETROIT – Police are searching for a driver who they said intentionally rammed a Detroit police cruiser and fled on foot.

It happened just before midnight on Sunday (Sept. 4) at a Citgo gas station on 8 Mile Road near Glastonbury Road.

Officers opened fire on the driver.

“Eastbound between the houses we have two perps on foot. Two males on foot,” police said over the radio.

Video shows a white SUV pull into the gas station lot. Police said that SUV had been carjacked and they were following closely behind it.

The moment police attempt to box in the SUV, the driver takes off, hitting a police car in front of it. Then the SUV nearly tips over, driving over the hood of the police car behind it.

Detroit police officers opened fire on the vehicle. Detroit police said it’s unclear if any bullets struck any of the three people inside the SUV.

Three people got out and ran. One person in the SUV was leaving a blood trail behind, according to police. Two people were taken into custody but the driver has not been located.

