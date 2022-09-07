64º

Local News

Detroit police want help finding missing 62-year-old man

Johnny Mickey last seen on September 2

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Detroit Police Department, Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Missing Man
Detroit police want help finding missing 62-year-old man (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 62-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Johnny Mickey was last seen during the afternoon hours Friday (Sept. 2) in the 2500 block of Gray Street in Detroit.

Police said he was last seen wearing an olive green T-shirt, and dark colored jeans.

Mickey’s sister says he suffers from Bi-Polar Disorder.

Johnny MickeyDetails
Age62
Height6′2″
HairReddish brown short
Weight185 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5501 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter