Detroit police want help finding missing 62-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 62-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Johnny Mickey was last seen during the afternoon hours Friday (Sept. 2) in the 2500 block of Gray Street in Detroit.

Police said he was last seen wearing an olive green T-shirt, and dark colored jeans.

Mickey’s sister says he suffers from Bi-Polar Disorder.

Johnny Mickey Details Age 62 Height 6′2″ Hair Reddish brown short Weight 185 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5501 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

