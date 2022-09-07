What’s next for Oxford High School alum who was eliminated from America’s Got Talent

The Oxford High School graduate who wowed the judges on America's Got Talent is continuing to have success but on a different stage. Local 4 caught up with Ava Swiss, who is currently singing in Las Vegas, to see what life has been like since her time on AGT.

You may remember the look of disgust on Simon Cowell’s face last month when he learned Swiss wouldn’t be moving on to the next round on America’s Got Talent.

“I’m also upset at the moment,” said Simon Cowell.

But being eliminated from the competition hasn’t stopped the 18-year-old from lighting up a different stage.

She’s been performing at the Luxor theatre in Las Vegas along with past seasons’ fan favorites in America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Live.

“It’s about an hour and a half long, and I perform twice,” said Swiss. “I perform the song that I perform for the semi-finals. I’m also planning on at some point getting a start on my own music, you know because I do like to write. Hopefully, soon, I’ll be releasing my own stuff.”

Swiss says she still can’t believe all the love and support she’s received from Oxford and worldwide.

“I would like to say thank you a million times over, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Swiss said. “I don’t think they will ever understand how much it truly means to me. And even though I’m not in this competition anymore, I still appreciate all of the love I get and that I just continue to get. It’s amazing after the AGT life that I get all this support and all these kind messages. And so I really appreciate that, and I do want to say that’s one of the things that gets me through and keeps me going.”

Swiss has this advice for anyone who will listen.

“I didn’t get through on the show, but I’m still going, you know,” Swiss said. “You don’t have to go downhill. You can go straight, you can go up, and don’t stop chasing your dreams. If you put your mind to it and you really try, you’ll get there.”

It may not be over for Swiss because the final wild card will be chosen Wednesday (Sept. 7) night on the show.

The four judges will pick four contestants who were already eliminated, and the audience will have five minutes to vote on their choices. The winner moves to the finals.

You can catch America’s Got Talent Wednesday night at eight.