57º

Local News

Ram’s Horn in Southfield hosts fundraiser for family of mom killed during ‘random’ Detroit shooting spree

‘Unfortunately, when something like this tragic happens, it hits home, and she’s leaving behind five children’

Kimberly Gill, Anchor

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Megan Woods, Reporter

Tags: LaRi Brisco, Southfield, Shooting, Gun Violence, Metro Detroit, Detroit, Detroit Police, Crime, Ram's Horn, Ivon Bradley, LaRi Jobina Brisco, News, Local, Local News
A big turnout took place Wednesday night to honor a mother of five who was shot and killed during a random shooting spree last month in Detroit. LaRi Brisco was killed while waiting at a bus stop 19700 block of Livernois. On Wednesday (Sept. 7) night, the Ram’s Horn in Southfield, where she had worked for the last 20 years, hosted a benefit in her honor, with half of all sales going to her family. There was also a 50/50 raffle and donation box at the front of the restaurant.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A big turnout took place Wednesday night to honor a mother of five who was shot and killed during a random shooting spree last month in Detroit.

LaRi Brisco was killed while waiting at a bus stop 19700 block of Livernois.

On Wednesday (Sept. 7) night, the Ram’s Horn in Southfield, where she had worked for the last 20 years, hosted a benefit in her honor, with half of all sales going to her family.

There was also a 50/50 raffle and donation box at the front of the restaurant.

Read: Community mourns Ram’s Horn waitress killed during ‘random’ Detroit shooting spree

“She loved the Lakers, so it’s nice to see that they decked out the whole place in yellow and purple,” Ivon Bradley. “It’s just really nice that they went that far to appreciate a memory of LaRi.”

“Unfortunately, when something like this tragic happens, it hits home, and she’s leaving behind five children,” said Tom Thomas, the owner and manager of Ram’s Horn. “Two are grown but three young children, and it’s going to be very difficult on her brother who is taking them in, and we thought we’d do a benefit and help them.”

Ram’s Horn estimate’s around $1,600 was raised for her family at Wednesday’s benefit.

Click here to view or donate to Brisco’s GoFundMe.

More: Teen charged in 4-part shooting spree that killed 3, injured man, dog in Detroit

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

You can watch Kimberly Gill weekdays anchoring Local 4 News at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. and streaming live at 10 p.m. on Local 4+. She's an award-winning journalist who finally called Detroit home in 2014. Kim has won Regional Emmy Awards, and was part of the team that won the National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast in 2022.

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter