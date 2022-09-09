71º

Local News

Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Team Hope walk set for this month in Royal Oak

Walk held Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. at Memorial Park

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Royal Oak, Oakland County, News, Local, Local News, Huntington's Disease, Huntington's Disease Society of America, Team Hope, Team Hope Walk
Team Hope Walk (Huntington's Disease Society of America)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA) Michigan Chapter is hosting a Detroit Team Hope Walk in Royal Oak.

The walk will be held on Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Park in Royal Oak. Team Hope is a national fundraising event and takes place in more than 100 cities across the Untied States.

It has raised more than $20 million for Huntington’s disease since 2007. Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain. According to the HDSA, there are 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at risk of inheriting the disease.

All donations go toward HDSA.

  • Where? 31050 Woodward Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48073
  • When? Sept. 18 at 10 a.m.
  • Price? $30 for an adult and $15 for children 12 and younger.
  • Click here to learn more.

Read: More community coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter