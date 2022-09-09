Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Team Hope walk set for this month in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA) Michigan Chapter is hosting a Detroit Team Hope Walk in Royal Oak.

The walk will be held on Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Park in Royal Oak. Team Hope is a national fundraising event and takes place in more than 100 cities across the Untied States.

It has raised more than $20 million for Huntington’s disease since 2007. Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain. According to the HDSA, there are 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at risk of inheriting the disease.

All donations go toward HDSA.

Where? 31050 Woodward Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48073

When? Sept. 18 at 10 a.m.

Price? $30 for an adult and $15 for children 12 and younger.

Click here to learn more.

Read: More community coverage