Shots fired at officers in Westland, suspect arrested officials say

WESTLAND, Mich. – There were shots fired at police officers in Westland, officials say.

The incident occurred Friday (Sept. 9) during the afternoon hours, police say.

Police say they were looking for a suspicious person at a gas station wearing a ski mask.

The pursuit finally ended along Palmer Road, officials say.

“Next thing you know, you see the cops shooting and the guy shooting at the cops and the guys running towards the church,” said a female witness. “That’s traumatic. You don’t ever want to see something like that or be in the middle of a shootout.”

Man is in custody.

