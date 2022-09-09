Heavy police presence at Westland church; MSP say suspect taken into custody with gunshot wound

WESTLAND, Mich. – Michigan State Police are working with the Westland Police Department to investigate a shooting.

The shooting happened before 3 p.m. Friday (Sept 9) in the area of the Palmer Road Baptist Church at 33740 Palmer Road in Westland.

Michigan State Police said one suspect is in custody and has a gunshot wound. Police said no officers were injured and the public has not reported injuries.

“There is no danger to the public in that area. Expect a heavy police presence,” Michigan State Police said.

Police are expected to provide more information as the investigation continues.

Police offered few other details about the situation. Stay with Local 4 as we track this story.

