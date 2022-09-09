83º

Heavy police presence at Westland church; MSP say suspect taken into custody with gunshot wound

‘There is no danger to the public in that area’

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Palmer Road Baptist Church on Sept. 9, 2022. (WDIV)

WESTLAND, Mich. – Michigan State Police are working with the Westland Police Department to investigate a shooting.

The shooting happened before 3 p.m. Friday (Sept 9) in the area of the Palmer Road Baptist Church at 33740 Palmer Road in Westland.

Michigan State Police said one suspect is in custody and has a gunshot wound. Police said no officers were injured and the public has not reported injuries.

“There is no danger to the public in that area. Expect a heavy police presence,” Michigan State Police said.

Police are expected to provide more information as the investigation continues.

Police offered few other details about the situation. Stay with Local 4 as we track this story.

