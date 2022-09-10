77º

Local News

Dump truck crashes into home in Grosse Isle

The serious traffic crash still under investigation

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Dump truck crashes into Grosse Isle home (Local 4 News)

Grosse Isle, Mich. – The Grosse Isle Police Department responded to a serious injury traffic crash report Saturday afternoon.

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a 2004 Mack Truck Tractor, a gravel truck, had been traveling northbound on Meridian Road when, for an unknown reason, left the roadway to the right. The truck went between trees in a front yard and struck multiple parked vehicles.

One of the parked vehicles was occupied. The truck then struck a pedestrian before crashing into a garage.

The operator of the truck is a 75-year-old resident of Carlton. The person inside the parked vehicle and the pedestrian are residents of the home that was struck.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital by the Riverview Fire Department Advanced Life Support team for treatment of her injuries.

Her condition at this time is unknown.

Both the driver of the truck and the occupant of the parked vehicle were uninjured.

