Morning 4: NBC is moving ‘Days of our Lives’ to streaming on Monday -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

NBC is moving ‘Days of our Lives’ to streaming on Monday: What fans should know

The longest-running television saga is moving from NBC to Peacock starting Monday, Sept. 12.

NBC says the move to the streaming platform is more reflective of how people currently watch “Days of Our Lives,” and Peacock will also offer more than 100 past episodes for fans to watch.

See the story here.

Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say

An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said.

Learn more here.

Ad

Michigan gov. candidates Whitmer, Dixon to debate mid-October

The Democratic and Republican candidates for Michigan governor are reportedly set to debate in Grand Rapids in mid-October.

Read more here.

From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1

Horseback riding with Ronald Reagan. Yachting with Bill Clinton. Sipping tea with Joe Biden. Biden was the 13th and final U.S. president to meet the woman whose reign spanned seven decades.

See the report here.